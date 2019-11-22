Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Westphal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Charles Westphal


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Charles Westphal Obituary
Frank Charles Westphal

Indian Harbour Beach - Frank Charles Westphal was born in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, on February 4, 1935, later moving to Watertown, Wisconsin where his family owned and operated the Watertown Canning Company. After graduating from Watertown High School he attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison graduating with a BSEE, and later received his MSEE from Florida Institute of Technology. Frank enjoyed life; he enjoyed tennis, golf, and playing the trumpet in high school, a jazz band and in a symphony orchestra. For 35 years Frank was ready to sail his 25 foot Caliente from the Eau Gallie Yacht Club. He was a sports photographer for Watertown and an architectural photographer for the Watertown Historical Society; studying early German building styles. His career covered 42 years spanning the tested space command/control systems, range tracking, and metric measuring systems. Frank will be greatly missed by his wife of 36 years, Deborah Stacey Westphal, family, and friends. There will be a private family funeral at a later date. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -