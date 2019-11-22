|
|
Frank Charles Westphal
Indian Harbour Beach - Frank Charles Westphal was born in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, on February 4, 1935, later moving to Watertown, Wisconsin where his family owned and operated the Watertown Canning Company. After graduating from Watertown High School he attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison graduating with a BSEE, and later received his MSEE from Florida Institute of Technology. Frank enjoyed life; he enjoyed tennis, golf, and playing the trumpet in high school, a jazz band and in a symphony orchestra. For 35 years Frank was ready to sail his 25 foot Caliente from the Eau Gallie Yacht Club. He was a sports photographer for Watertown and an architectural photographer for the Watertown Historical Society; studying early German building styles. His career covered 42 years spanning the tested space command/control systems, range tracking, and metric measuring systems. Frank will be greatly missed by his wife of 36 years, Deborah Stacey Westphal, family, and friends. There will be a private family funeral at a later date. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019