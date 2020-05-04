Frank Edward Richiedei
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Edward Richiedei

Cocoa Beach - Frank Edward Richiedei passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his home in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Frank was born in Westfield, Massachusetts on August 25, 1923. He served in the US Army Air Corps and Air Force and retired from the Air Force Reserves as a major. Frank and his wife Pat raised their family in Northampton, MA where he taught science, coached varsity basketball, and later served as Vice Principal at Hawley Jr. High. The lure of year-round golf drew them to Cocoa Beach.

Frank is pre-deceased by his wife and survived by his three children and their spouses: Jack and Jane Richiedei, Sue Richiedei and Steve Hodson, and Dave and Dori Richiedei; seven grandchildren—Chance, Brian, Christopher, Matthew, Victoria, Sarah, and Daniel; and his great granddaughter Emily. He also leaves behind dear friends at Fountain Cove and golfing buddies at Patrick Air Force Base.

A funeral mass will be held at Our Saviour Catholic Church in Cocoa Beach when churches reopen.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved