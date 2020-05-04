Frank Edward Richiedei



Cocoa Beach - Frank Edward Richiedei passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his home in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Frank was born in Westfield, Massachusetts on August 25, 1923. He served in the US Army Air Corps and Air Force and retired from the Air Force Reserves as a major. Frank and his wife Pat raised their family in Northampton, MA where he taught science, coached varsity basketball, and later served as Vice Principal at Hawley Jr. High. The lure of year-round golf drew them to Cocoa Beach.



Frank is pre-deceased by his wife and survived by his three children and their spouses: Jack and Jane Richiedei, Sue Richiedei and Steve Hodson, and Dave and Dori Richiedei; seven grandchildren—Chance, Brian, Christopher, Matthew, Victoria, Sarah, and Daniel; and his great granddaughter Emily. He also leaves behind dear friends at Fountain Cove and golfing buddies at Patrick Air Force Base.



A funeral mass will be held at Our Saviour Catholic Church in Cocoa Beach when churches reopen.









