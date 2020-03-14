|
Frank Edward Warren, Sr.
Stuart - Frank Edward Warren, Sr. was born on September 22, 1932 to Edward and Martha (Betty) Warren of Daytona Beach, FL. His early years were filled with family, sports, and church activities at First Baptist Daytona Beach. Frank, a devoted Christian for his entire life was baptized when he was seven years old. In his words, "my decision to follow Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior was the most important decision I ever made. I decided at that young age my goal would be to live my life as an extension of Him." And that he did! Frank graduated from Mainland High in Daytona where he was a multi-sport athlete who competed for the state championships in swimming. He worked as a lifeguard at the the "World's Most Famous Beach" during his high school and college years. Frank met Mayanne Davis in 1952 while attending Stetson University. They were married two years later and remained best friends and soul mates until Mayanne's passing in February 2019. Frank began his professional career with State Farm Insurance as an agency owner in Daytona Beach. In 1964, upon accepting the offer to become an Agency Manager with State Farm, Frank, Mayanne, and their four young sons moved to Titusville where they lived until retirement. Upon retiring, Frank and Mayanne split their time between their homes in Blowing Rock, NC and Stuart, FL . Frank's focus in life was to "seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness and to always be an extension of the love of Christ to others." Frank viewed his most important accomplishments as being married to the love of his life for 65 years and being an example of a godly husband and father to his four sons. He and Mayanne were very proud and blessed to see their legacy continue on in their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Frank went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Frank is survived by his three sons. Frank (Laura) Warren Jr., Greg (Sonia) Warren, and Scott (Beth) Warren, as well as 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Terry Warren. Whether he was mentoring, coaching, loving his family or "just being Frank" with you, his indomitable spirit was evident in every endeavor and phase of his life. He was known for his positive attitude, his sense of humor, a giving heart, and his caring and thoughtful way. But above all, he will be remembered as a man who loved Jesus Christ and who unceasingly "walked the talk".
A Celebration of Life service is tentatively scheduled at Covenant Fellowship Baptist Church, 2880 SE Aster Lane, Stuart, FL at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 28, 2020. On Online Guestbook is available by visiting www.treasurecoastseawinds.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse, David Jeremiah Ministries, or the Covenant Fellowship Building Fund.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020