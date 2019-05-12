Services
Rochester - Frank H. Maskiell died peacefully at age 96... He is survived by 3 sons, F. Harold (Gail Magnuson) of Ponce Inlet, FL, William Ralph (Linda) of Batavia, OH, and Charles David (Anne Sergent) of Rochester, NY, additionally multiple grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

He lived a long wonderful life filled with love for others and surrounded by people who loved him wherever he lived. he was kind and courteous to everyone he met, especially the ladies he dined with at Glenmere at Cloverwood and on Morgan Place at the Friendly Home. His quick wit and gentle spirit were maintained to his final days. He will be missed.

There will be a memorial service later this year in Cocoa Beach, specifics to be determined.

In honor of his life-long passion for music, we request contributions be made to the Howard Hanson Scholarship Fund at the Eastman School of Music in Frank's name. Pleas send to: Eastman School of Music, Attn: Office of Advancement 26 Gibbs Street, Rochester, NY 14604. Share condolences and see full obituary at:

www.Miller1889.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 12, 2019
