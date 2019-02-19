Services
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic
1626 Oak St
Melbourne, FL 32901
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Catholic Church of Our Lady of Lourdes
1626 Oak St.
Melbourne, FL
- - In Loving Memory of Frank J. Cassar, June 9, 1933 - February 16, 2019. It is with great sadness that the family of Frank J. Cassar announces his passing, on Saturday, February 16th, at the age of 85 years. Frank will be lovingly remembered by his children, Jon (Tina), Kristine (Cary) Palsis, & Bernie (Samantha). Frank will also be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren, Lex, Zak, Breanna, Nigel, Alyssa and Elvis, and by his great grandson Ben. He will also be remembered by his loving family in Malta & Canada.

A Funeral Service in memory of Frank will be held on Thursday, February 21st at 10am, at the Catholic Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, 1626 Oak St., Melbourne, FL 32901.Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Frank J Cassar to the William Childs Hospice House, Hf.org/hospice/
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019
