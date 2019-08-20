Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Frank Malley


1950 - 2019
Frank Malley Obituary
Frank Malley

Titusville - Frank Peter Malley passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 13, 2019.

Frank was born on September 22, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY. Frank worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Rockledge, FL and retired in 2015 after 41 years of service.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Suzanne Malley, daughter Heather Malley, son Ryan Malley (Lindsay), granddaughters Chelsea Tedder, Aydan Linthicum, Laylah Hill and sister Maureen Geraci (James).

Frank will be greatly missed by so many. He was loved, admired and respected by all who knew him.

A private celebration of Franks life will be held for his close family and friends on his birthday.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 20, 2019
