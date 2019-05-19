|
|
Frank Steve Mlodzianowski
Titusville - Frank Steve Mlodzianowski, age 90, passed away May 15, 2019. He was born on January 3, 1929 in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Frank retired from the United States Army after 20 years of service to our country. He was a member of the Polish National Alliance and the VFW.
He is preceded in death by his siblings Stella, John, and Steve. Survivors include his wife of 66 years Ruth, and his sons, Michael and Dennis.
Visitation will be on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 PM at Brevard Memorial Funeral Home with a service to follow at 2:00. Interment will be at Brevard Memorial Park.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 19, 2019