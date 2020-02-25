Resources
Titusville - Frankie Laura Ann Gore Ferrell died peacefully at her Titusville home on Sunday, February 23, surrounded by her family and friends.

Frankie was born in Logan, West Virginia in 1936 to Laura Baldwin and Avery Claude Gore, the eighth of their nine children.

Frankie attended Morris Harvey College and later earned an Associate's degree from Brevard Community College. She was a longtime employee of Eckler's Corvette and enjoyed playing tennis in her spare time.

An active member of St Teresa's Catholic Church in Titusville, Frankie served as a Eucharistic Minister, President of the Women's Club and was a member of numerous Right to Life campaigns.

She was preceded in death by Michael, her husband of 48 years, by her parents, and by seven of her siblings: Christina, Marcella, Ludres, John, Isabel, Leon, and Bob Ray.

She is survived by her son Alex (Naoko), her sister Audrey Rose Jewell, 45 nieces and nephews and many friends, including her best, Dollie Boggs of Titusville.

A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St Teresa Catholic Church in Titusville, Fl.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
