Services
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
101 North Brevard Avenue
Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
(321) 784-0116
Funeral
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
101 North Brevard Avenue
Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cocoa Beach Country Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Plezia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin Martin "Frank" Plezia


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franklin Martin "Frank" Plezia Obituary
Franklin "Frank" Martin Plezia

Cocoa Beach - Frank Plezia, my favorite and only brother passed away peacefully Jan. 6 after his struggle with diabetes. Frank was born on March 21, 1948 in Tokyo, Japan where our father served his country. He moved to Fairhaven, Massachusetts, our father's home town, and graduated from Fairhaven High School in 1965. He earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1969 from Alliance College, Erie, Pennsylvania. A childhood friend encouraged him to move to Cocoa Beach in 1971.

Frank filled his life participating in sports, coaching sports, cheering on the Boston Red Sox and Celtics, loving his dogs, sailing, and spending time with family and friends. He played little league baseball as a youth, in college, and in the men's softball leagues in Cocoa Beach. He was captain and MVP of the Alliance college soccer team. "Coach Frank" helped coach little league baseball in Cocoa Beach and the Cocoa Beach Girl's high school golf team.

He spent many summers sailing on Nantucket Sound and Buzzard's Bay, anchoring off Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket, and Block Island. He spent several college summers a seaman aboard the Woods Hole Oceanographic Research Vessel, Atlantis II, out of Woods Hole, Massachusetts. He continued his sailing in Cocoa Beach

His first profession was selling auto parts directly to auto dealerships throughout the United States. For many years he worked out of the Cape Royal Building. One of his former co-workers told me Frank was easy going and a pleasure to work with.

However, Frank finally found his professional passion and became a PGA teaching golf professional. His second home became the Cocoa Beach Country Club where he gave lessons, was a starter, ranger, and general handyman. For many summers he was off to Stoweflake Resort, Mt. Stowe, Vermont to operate the Natural Asset Golf Program. He extended this program to the Cocoa Beach Country Club and in the Villages.

Frank was proud of his Polish heritage and relished Polish food. He also could lift his feet to dance the polka. I have sadly lost my favorite polka partner.

Frank leaves his sister Vicki Pike-Green, three nephews Chris Pike, Scott Pike, Charles Pike, a grandnephew JD Pike and grandniece Ava Pike.

A funeral will be held on 26 Jan from 2-3 at Beckman Williamson Funeral Home in Cocoa Beach. A Celebration of Life will be held on 21 March at the Cocoa Beach Country Club from 2-4.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. You may sign Frank's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franklin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
Download Now