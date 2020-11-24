Rev. Dr. Fred Fourie
Merritt Island - Rev. Dr. Fred Fourie, the retired pastor of Cocoa Beach Community Church, passed away on November 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Tienka, and their four sons and Delise. A live-stream Memorial Service will be accessible at cbcc-ucc.org
on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 10 am. In place of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. For a full obituary and to sign the guestbook please visit www.beckmanwilliamson.com
.