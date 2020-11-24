1/
Rev. Dr. Fred Fourie
Rev. Dr. Fred Fourie

Merritt Island - Rev. Dr. Fred Fourie, the retired pastor of Cocoa Beach Community Church, passed away on November 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Tienka, and their four sons and Delise. A live-stream Memorial Service will be accessible at cbcc-ucc.org on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 10 am. In place of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For a full obituary and to sign the guestbook please visit www.beckmanwilliamson.com.




Published in FloridaToday from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
101 North Brevard Avenue
Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
(321) 784-0116
