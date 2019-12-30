Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Ridley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Ridley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred Ridley Obituary
Fred Ridley

West Melbourne - Fred Ridley, age 61, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. He was born on September 30, 1958 in Cairo, Georgia. His Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church, 341 Emerson Drive NW, Palm Bay, FL. There will be a reception following his service. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -