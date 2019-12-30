|
Fred Ridley
West Melbourne - Fred Ridley, age 61, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. He was born on September 30, 1958 in Cairo, Georgia. His Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church, 341 Emerson Drive NW, Palm Bay, FL. There will be a reception following his service. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020