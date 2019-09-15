|
Fred Smith
Rockledge - Fred passed peacefully at Viera Hospital on September 3rd at the age of 85. He was born in 1934 in Chesterfield County SC. His younger years were spent in North and South Carolina until the family moved to Jacksonville FL in the early forties. Graduating from the University of Florida in 1963, he moved to Rockledge in 1966 and spent the next 30 years in the Brevard Public School System as a physical education and math teacher.
Fred is survived by his wife of 48 years Joanie; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Michael Kreutz, Jacksonville FL; grandson Michael Giannini and wife Felicia; great grandchildren, Andre, Zachary, Dominic and Mia, Fernandina Beach FL; brother, Charles F. Smith and wife, Midge, of Jacksonville FL; sister, Doris Smith of Jacksonville FL and sister-in-law, Joyce Smith of Keystone Heights FL and Dellene Carlson of Merritt Island, FL. He was predeceased by his brother David G. Smith. He has several nieces and nephews both in and out of state.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 noon on September 21, 2019 at Wylie- Baxley Funeral Home, 1360 N.Courtenay Parkway, Merritt Island FL 32953
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 15, 2019