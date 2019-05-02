Services
Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
5475 North Us Highway 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
(321) 636-3720
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
5475 North Us Highway 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
5475 North Us Highway 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
View Map
Resources
Freddie Ray Furman Sr.


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Freddie Ray Furman Sr. Obituary
Freddie Ray Furman, Sr.

Cocoa - Freddie Ray Furman, Sr., age 73, passed away on April 30, 2019. He was born on February 24, 1946 in Jacksonville, Florida a son of the late Daniel W. and Winnie (Griffis) Furman.

Freddie graduated from Cocoa High School then served in the United States Air Force. He worked at Kennedy Space Center for almost 40 years.

Freddie was an avid farmer and vegetable gardener. As a devoted Christian he attended many area churches.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years Avis Ann, son Freddie (Crystal Harper) Ray Furman, II, daughter Cecilia "Cici" (Jeremy) Ross, brother Milton David Furman, sister Geraldine "Gerry" (Bernie) Finch, 3 grandchildren: Hunter Lee Ray Furman, Freddie "Trey" Ray Furman, III, Janae Ross, and his precious dog Princess. Also, survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A visitation will be on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 2:00-3:00 at Brevard Memorial Funeral Home with a service to follow at 3:00 PM. Interment to follow at Brevard Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Surfside Community Fellowship 1720 Cox Road, Cocoa, FL 32926.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 2, 2019
