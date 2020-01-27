|
Frederick C. Shorten
Titusville - Frederick C. Shorten, Sr., 88, of Mims, Florida died peacefully while his loving wife, Barbara of 66 years was holding his hand on January 23, 2020. Frederick is survived by his wife, Barbara, son Frederick Jr. (Vickie deceased), daughter Diana (George), sisters Millie and Florence (Gary), grandchildren Ricky (Tricia), Kathy (Matthew), Nicole (Brandon), Stephanie (Dan), Alexandra, great grandchildren Chase, Kailyn, and Jaxson, and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Fred was such a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend to everyone. Frederick was born into a large family in Buffalo, NY. He had an identical twin brother, Weldon who he shared many adventures with until Weldon's passing in 2007. The two were considered the jokesters of the family and loved to make everyone laugh. He remained extremely close with all of his siblings and families', no distance too far could keep them apart. Fred had a love for trains that stemmed from his father being a Conductor on the New York Central railroad. He enjoyed train rides as a young boy with his twin brother. Fred served his Country in the U.S. Army for four years. Fred retired from the Kennedy Space Center after a long successful career. He always enjoyed meeting the Astronauts and met many friends along the way. Fred was a dedicated Catholic and was a Fourth Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. Above all Fred loved his family with all of his heart and his family adored him as well. He was always such a welcoming soul and loved to small talk with anyone that would listen. He will be missed tremendously and forever live in our hearts. The viewing will be from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at North Brevard Funeral Home on Tuesday January 28, 2020. Funeral Services will at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Wednesday January 29, 2020. Fred will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020