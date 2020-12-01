Frederick J. Bauer



Frederick J. Bauer, 98, of Ormond Beach, FL, and previously of Titusville, FL died on October 27, 2020 after a brief illness.



Fred was born on August 21, 1922 to Frederick and Pauline Bauer in Philadelphia, PA. After graduating from Germantown High School in Philadelphia, Fred worked briefly as an apprentice violin maker and veterinary assistant before joining Gulf Oil as a laboratory technician.



Fred's career with Gulf Oil was interrupted when he joined the US Army in 1943 and spent much of the next 3 years in the Western Pacific, primarily in the Philippine Islands. Fred earned 3 bronze stars and was discharged honorably in 1946.



After returning from the Pacific, Fred rejoined Gulf Oil and took on increasingly responsible positions for over 40 years, traveling extensively through the US, Canada, South America and Europe.



In 1948, Fred was asked to go along with a friend on a blind date and met Mildred Person. Although it was a dance, they ended up working a crossword puzzle together and were married in 1949 until Millie passed away in 2018 after 69 years of marriage.



Upon retirement, Fred and Millie traveled throughout the US, spending quite bit of that time in the Desert Southwest and North Georgia. Fred also enjoyed gardening and home projects and was active in the First Presbyterian Church in Titusville for over 30 years.



Fred is survived by 4 children, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



Fred and Millie were cremated and the family will spread the remains together in the Desert Southwest.









