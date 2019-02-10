Dr. Furio Constantine DC



Cocoa - Dr. Furio Vincent Constantine 89yrs 1month and 13 days young of Cocoa, Florida passed away unexpectedly with a brief stay at Hospice House in Rockledge on February 2nd, 2019 with his loving daughter Janie by his side. He was born in his family home in Belleville, New Jersey to Marie Francis Pomponio and Oreste Michele Gennaro Costantino. Furio was named after an elder brother who predeceased him before his birth. The given name from his parents was Furio Vincenzo Da Costantino. Originally there were 12 children born into the family with 10 surviving. Vincent was the last surviving person of his original family.



Dr. Constantine went to Palmer Chiropractic College graduating 2nd in his class. He had two offices on Merritt Island for close to 40 years. The first office was located on 520 and the second office on South Courtney Parkway. Dr. Constantine was very dedicated to his patients and cherished them all.



Vincent's family meant everything to him. He was a dedicated husband to Jane Ann Minahan for 62½ yrs., and an awesome father to his daughters Janie, and Karen. A true Hero to us all.



Please join us on Friday February 22, 2019 from 5 pm - 7 pm for viewing and/or join us on Saturday February 23, 2019 for Celebration of his life at 2pm with military honors taking place at Brevard Memorial Funeral Home.



Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 10, 2019