|
|
Gael Ann Dobson
St. Augustine - It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Gael Ann Dobson, 71 of St. Augustine, Florida on March 31st, 2019. Gael was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts to William and June Charnley on May 13th, 1947. A loving wife and mother, Gael enjoyed gardening, days at the beach, shopping, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a dedicated fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Gael is predeceased by her loving husband, Paul James Dobson. She is survived by her twin daughters, Melody Hunter and Robin Woods, her mother June Barton, sister Robin Rokobauer, her brother Gordon Barton and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service celebrating her beautiful life will be held on Saturday, April13th, 2019, at 11:00am at Club Zion Community Church. 830 S Atlantic Ave, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 7, 2019