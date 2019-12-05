Resources
Gail Elaine (Goretsky) Cleavenger

Debary - July 4, 1972 - November 2, 2018

Gail Elaine (Goretsky) Cleavenger, of Debary, died one year ago on November 2, 2018. Gail was a 1990 graduate of Merritt Island High School, a 1995 graduate of the University of Miami, and was most recently employed as an architect by the Orlando firm of Rhodes+Brito Architects.

She is missed dearly by husband Daniel Cleavenger, mother Catherine Goretsky, five siblings and a large extended family. She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence M. Goretsky.

Donations may be made to the Gail Legacy Project of the Sanford Crisis Pregnancy Center.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2019
