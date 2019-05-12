Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1286 S Us 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 632-1350
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Kay Snyder


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gail Kay Snyder Obituary
Gail Kay Snyder

Merritt Island - Gail Kay Snyder, age 82, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Rockledge Health and Rehabilitation Center. Gail was born on February 2, 1937 in Coldwater, Michigan to the late Richard and Mirth (Roe) Smith. She is survived by her husband Jack Raymond Snyder; stepdaughter Sharon (Roy) Snyder Pinette; brothers, Lynn Allen Smith, Thomas Roe Smith and Keith Lee Smith; and sisters Linda Lou Smith and Janet Marie Knapp. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, 632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
Download Now