Merritt Island - Gail Kay Snyder, age 82, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Rockledge Health and Rehabilitation Center. Gail was born on February 2, 1937 in Coldwater, Michigan to the late Richard and Mirth (Roe) Smith. She is survived by her husband Jack Raymond Snyder; stepdaughter Sharon (Roy) Snyder Pinette; brothers, Lynn Allen Smith, Thomas Roe Smith and Keith Lee Smith; and sisters Linda Lou Smith and Janet Marie Knapp. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, 632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 12, 2019