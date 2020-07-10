Gary Batt
Titusville - Gary A Batt, 77 of Titusville passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born in New Castle, IN to the late Herman and Mary Batt. Gary was married 54 years to Doris Batt who passed away on October 30, 2017. He was an electrical engineer and retired after 27 years with McDonnell Douglas. He enjoyed woodworking and making wood projects for his family and friends.
Gary is survived by his two sons; Todd Batt and Greg Batt (Sherri), grandson Jeffery Batt.
There will be a graveside at 10 am Tuesday at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Titusville. Please visit the family's guestbook at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com