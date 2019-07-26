|
|
Gary Foleno
Melbourne - Gary Foleno of Melbourne, Florida would like to let you know that his work here is done.
He received a call, a sort of offer you can't refuse, for an appointment from which he will not be returning. This new venture comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with his family and friends who have passed before him. He left for his new assignment on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from Viera Hospital in the presence of his loving brother Ronald.
Gary was born March 15, 1953 in Sewickley, PA , the son of Samuel and Dorothy who both predeceased him. He is also preceded in death by his wife Lisa Fox Foleno and is survived by his daughter Capri, brother Ronald, Capri's maternal grandmother Loretta Fox, his best friend Jim Reynolds and Jim's son Clayton, and other family and friends living in both the US and Italy.
He attended local schools and Graduated from Florida State University in 1978 with a BS degree. He was Vice President of Tuscany, Inc. Commercial Contractors and Developers. Gary enjoyed oil painting, fishing, and many of Florida's beaches.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the or Florida State University in Gary's name.
Arrangements are being made by the Beckman Williamson Funeral Homes and Crematory in Rockledge. (321- 635-1973).
Gary's service will be held at the Suntree United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 26, 2019