Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Tanner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Tanner


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary Tanner Obituary
Gary Tanner

Cocoa - On June 16th 2019, Gary Nelson Tanner joined all of his family in heaven. Gary was born August 1st, 1942 in Orlando, Florida. The Tanner family moved from Orlando to Cocoa in the early 1950's G.T.'s dad was Roma Jackson, Mother Edna Grace Tanner. Edna named Gary after her favorite actors, Gary Cooper and Nelson Eddy. Gary's immediate family was mother, dad, brother John, sister Peggy Tanner McFerrin (all deceased), Robert McFerrin, brother-in-law, nephews David and Tim McFerrin, John Vance Tanner, Josh Tanner and other relatives living in Orlando, Fl. Gary graduated from Cocoa High School, he was inducted into the Army in July of 1964 and released July of 1966. Gary and his brother John were stationed in Vietnam at the same time which isn't supposed to happen. G.T. was told his brother was there and that he was being sent home. G.T. replied with, "I'm not going home without my brother." As it turned out, G.T. was put in a noncombat zone and they both were able to stay. Gary worked some 45 years at K.S.C. and had many dear friends he thought of as being his family. G.T. was a proud Vietnam veteran with many friend that were his brothers and sisters. G.T. was proud of his service, he loved the military and most of all he loved the United States of America. Services for G.T. will be held Saturday, June 29th at North Brevard Funeral Home at 10 AM. At Gary's request, he will be cremated and his remains will be spread on the St. Johns River at Mulberry Mound in Cocoa off Hwy.520 at our old swimming hole. If I could write a book about G.T. I couldn't tell you enough what a very special person he was to family and all his friends. Condolences may be left for the family at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now