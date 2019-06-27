|
Gary Tanner
Cocoa - On June 16th 2019, Gary Nelson Tanner joined all of his family in heaven. Gary was born August 1st, 1942 in Orlando, Florida. The Tanner family moved from Orlando to Cocoa in the early 1950's G.T.'s dad was Roma Jackson, Mother Edna Grace Tanner. Edna named Gary after her favorite actors, Gary Cooper and Nelson Eddy. Gary's immediate family was mother, dad, brother John, sister Peggy Tanner McFerrin (all deceased), Robert McFerrin, brother-in-law, nephews David and Tim McFerrin, John Vance Tanner, Josh Tanner and other relatives living in Orlando, Fl. Gary graduated from Cocoa High School, he was inducted into the Army in July of 1964 and released July of 1966. Gary and his brother John were stationed in Vietnam at the same time which isn't supposed to happen. G.T. was told his brother was there and that he was being sent home. G.T. replied with, "I'm not going home without my brother." As it turned out, G.T. was put in a noncombat zone and they both were able to stay. Gary worked some 45 years at K.S.C. and had many dear friends he thought of as being his family. G.T. was a proud Vietnam veteran with many friend that were his brothers and sisters. G.T. was proud of his service, he loved the military and most of all he loved the United States of America. Services for G.T. will be held Saturday, June 29th at North Brevard Funeral Home at 10 AM. At Gary's request, he will be cremated and his remains will be spread on the St. Johns River at Mulberry Mound in Cocoa off Hwy.520 at our old swimming hole. If I could write a book about G.T. I couldn't tell you enough what a very special person he was to family and all his friends. Condolences may be left for the family at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 27, 2019