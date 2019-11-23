|
Gay Clark
Gay Davis Clark, 94, passed away peacefully in Worcester MA, on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Her brother Lt. Frederick Davis III passed in 1956, and her sister Joy Davis Forrest in 1993. Her husband Irving W Clark passed in 2004.
Gay is survived by her son, Leon Clark of Windsor, CT; son Andrew W Clark and his wife Lisa M Clark, of Shrewsbury, MA; grandchildren Shelby Clark of Coventry CT; Adam Clark of Manchester CT; Ryan Clark of Brighton MA; and great-grandson Demitri Antiaris of Coventry CT. Her granddaughter Jessica J Clark of Coventry CT passed in 2015.
Born to parents Frederick and Lydia Davis in New Haven, CT in 1925, Gay attended William Douglas School, Hamden High School then University of Connecticut, graduating in 1947 a proud member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She taught school in Oregon and Washington; spent 1963-4 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan; lived for 10 years on St. Croix, USVI; and moved to Cocoa Beach FL in 1982. She spent her last year at Notre Dame Long Term Care in Worcester, near her son Andrew.
Gay was raised in Christian Science and was a devoted member of her church. She loved to travel, loved literature, and volunteered at the local library. She enjoyed classical music and was a lifelong student of the piano, often playing the hymns on Sunday. Gay loved people and made connections with everyone she met.
An open house to honor Gay's life will take place at Andrew's home in Shrewsbury, MA on Fri, Nov 29 from 2-6pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Susan G Komen Foundation. BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA is handling arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for the Clark family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019