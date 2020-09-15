Gayle Lee Shumaker



Rockledge - Gayle Lee Shumaker, 50, passed unexpectedly on the evening of Sunday September 13, 2020. Gayle was born on November 28, 1969 in Chippewa Falls, WI; daughter of Carl Heyder and Segundina Young; the youngest of four children. She served as a devoted Student Records Processing Specialist at Eastern Florida State College, her alma mater from which she graduated in 2017. Gayle was loved by all those who knew her and had a soul unlike any other. She was an avid fan of music and loved her dogs, Ryu and Keiko. It was her wish that there not be a service, which will be honored, we are asking that you remember her for the joy she brought to everyone she met. Gayle is survived by her significant other of 23 years, Al Mejia; her daughter Brittney Spry (Shumaker); son in law, Justin Spry; and two grandchildren, Daniel Spry and Elizabeth Spry.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store