Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Gladwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene B. Gladwell


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gene B. Gladwell Obituary
Gene B. Gladwell

Titusville, Florida - Gene Bright Gladwell, age 93, formerly of Indialantic, FL passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. He was born on July 2, 1925 in Hillsboro, West Virginia to Lynn A. and Mary L. (McNulty) Gladwell. Gene was a veteran of World War II and had served in the Army Air Corps as a waist gunner on B-24 bombers based in Hardwick, England. Following the conclusion of the war he returned to West Virginia and married Mary Frances Patterson and enrolled in Davis and Elkins College in Elkins, WV, graduating in 1950. Gene then began a career in accounting and in 1960 he and his family moved to Indialantic where he was the accountant for The Melbourne Times until it was acquired by Gannett. He then went to work for Gannett as the credit manager for the Florida Today in Cocoa and retired from Gannett in 1985.

Mr. Gladwell volunteered for a number of years as a neighborhood commissioner in South Brevard for the Boy Scouts of America. He was a lifetime member of the Advertising Media Credit Executives Association (AMCEA) and in retirement, he was an active member of the Melbourne Masonic Lodge, The Melbourne Shrine, and the Melbourne Golf League.

Gene was pre-deceased by his wife of 61 years, Mary (Pat) Gladwell in 2009; and he leaves behind two sons, Steve (Trina) and John (Vicki); one granddaughter, Amy Gladwell Jones (Jeffrey); and two great grandsons, Emmett and Jaxon.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home Chapel. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now