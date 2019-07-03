Gene B. Gladwell



Titusville, Florida - Gene Bright Gladwell, age 93, formerly of Indialantic, FL passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. He was born on July 2, 1925 in Hillsboro, West Virginia to Lynn A. and Mary L. (McNulty) Gladwell. Gene was a veteran of World War II and had served in the Army Air Corps as a waist gunner on B-24 bombers based in Hardwick, England. Following the conclusion of the war he returned to West Virginia and married Mary Frances Patterson and enrolled in Davis and Elkins College in Elkins, WV, graduating in 1950. Gene then began a career in accounting and in 1960 he and his family moved to Indialantic where he was the accountant for The Melbourne Times until it was acquired by Gannett. He then went to work for Gannett as the credit manager for the Florida Today in Cocoa and retired from Gannett in 1985.



Mr. Gladwell volunteered for a number of years as a neighborhood commissioner in South Brevard for the Boy Scouts of America. He was a lifetime member of the Advertising Media Credit Executives Association (AMCEA) and in retirement, he was an active member of the Melbourne Masonic Lodge, The Melbourne Shrine, and the Melbourne Golf League.



Gene was pre-deceased by his wife of 61 years, Mary (Pat) Gladwell in 2009; and he leaves behind two sons, Steve (Trina) and John (Vicki); one granddaughter, Amy Gladwell Jones (Jeffrey); and two great grandsons, Emmett and Jaxon.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home Chapel. www.brownliemaxwell.com Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 3, 2019