Titusville - Gene Dewey Worthy born January 20,1932 to August and Matilda Worthy and returned home on November 8,2020. Gene was born in Kokomo, Indiana. He joined the Navy and traveled the world. Gene's heart was in Alaska. He lived everyday his way. Gene is survived by his daughter, Susan Shaw and grandchildren: Aaron Madigan, Christopher Myers and Jonathan Myers.









