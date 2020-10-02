Genevieve "Genny" Rose Balgo



Merritt Island - Genevieve "Genny" Rose Balgo, of Merritt Island, Florida, passed away gracefully at home on October 1st at the age of 91.



Genny made her final QVC purchase in the early hours of October 1st, 2020. She was surrounded by loved ones, ensuring that her stockpile of tissue paper was put to good use. She is survived by a sea of adoring nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, friends and strangers, who, if they had the chance to meet her, would instantly be friends. She is pre-deceased by her parents, John and Bertha Balgo, siblings Robert Balgo, Albert Balgo, Joseph Balgo, Emilia Balgo, Louise Mason, Frances Zimmerman, Virginia Valerio and Rose Peters.



Genny was born at home in Benwood, West Virginia. She worked for 39 years with perfect attendance at C&P Telephone Company in Wheeling. It wasn't all work though. Dancing the night away was not out of the cards for Genny. Almost drowning in the Ohio River (twice) was also an apparent pastime. Some of her more notable trips include going to Africa and riding camels near Marrakech, cruising to Mexico and procuring excessive quantities of knick knacks, gambling the days and nights away in any casino she could find, admiring the natural beauty of the Hawaiian islands but always making special note that the leper colony island was the prettiest.



Genny retired in 1984 and moved to Merritt Island, Florida to be near her parents and siblings. Retirement didn't equate to slowing down for Genny. She was active in her church, religiously watched the Orlando Magic, Notre Dame, and her Cubbies games and spent valuable time with her family playing cards, enjoying dinners, taking trips and generally luxuriating. Genny's prized BJ's Wholesale Club Card was of special interest. As a Depression era child, buying in bulk gave her a sense of purpose and security; it also gave her family a pantry full of canned hams that needs cleaning out.



Genny was an angel among us, a grande dame, a legendary broad.



Genny's memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, October 13th at 12:00 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church on Merritt Island with a reception to follow in Viera. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.









