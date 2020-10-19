George Armstrong
Satellite Beach - George Armstrong, 82 peacefully passed away, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Born Oct. 29th, 1937 to George And Elizabeth Armstrong in Corregidor, Philippine Islands.
George serviced in the US Marines 1956-1959, US Air Force 1961-1977 retiring at St. Patrick AFB.
He worked 20 yrs. at Rockwell Collins as a Radar Technician, retiring in 1998.
George had a passion for trains and cars. He loved entertaining and going on cruises.
George is survived by 4 children, daughter, Fran and Dennis Murphy, sons, Tom, Richard and Tim Armstrong. Brother, Joe Curto, grandkids and great-grandkids.
A burial will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, Oct. 29th at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery.
Celebration of Life will follow after burial at VFW 4643, Satellite Beach.
Online condolences may be made at beachfuneralhome.com
.