George ArmstrongSatellite Beach - George Armstrong, 82 peacefully passed away, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.Born Oct. 29th, 1937 to George And Elizabeth Armstrong in Corregidor, Philippine Islands.George serviced in the US Marines 1956-1959, US Air Force 1961-1977 retiring at St. Patrick AFB.He worked 20 yrs. at Rockwell Collins as a Radar Technician, retiring in 1998.George had a passion for trains and cars. He loved entertaining and going on cruises.George is survived by 4 children, daughter, Fran and Dennis Murphy, sons, Tom, Richard and Tim Armstrong. Brother, Joe Curto, grandkids and great-grandkids.A burial will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, Oct. 29th at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery.Celebration of Life will follow after burial at VFW 4643, Satellite Beach.Online condolences may be made at beachfuneralhome.com