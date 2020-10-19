1/1
George Armstrong
George Armstrong

Satellite Beach - George Armstrong, 82 peacefully passed away, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Born Oct. 29th, 1937 to George And Elizabeth Armstrong in Corregidor, Philippine Islands.

George serviced in the US Marines 1956-1959, US Air Force 1961-1977 retiring at St. Patrick AFB.

He worked 20 yrs. at Rockwell Collins as a Radar Technician, retiring in 1998.

George had a passion for trains and cars. He loved entertaining and going on cruises.

George is survived by 4 children, daughter, Fran and Dennis Murphy, sons, Tom, Richard and Tim Armstrong. Brother, Joe Curto, grandkids and great-grandkids.

A burial will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, Oct. 29th at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery.

Celebration of Life will follow after burial at VFW 4643, Satellite Beach.

Online condolences may be made at beachfuneralhome.com.




Published in FloridaToday from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
