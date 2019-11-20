|
George Bartosz
Palm Bay - George Bartosz died November 19, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born February 5, 1931 in Harris Township, MI. George worked as a Sales Manager at Sears for 25 years after serving 8 years in the United States Air Force. He is survived by his loving wife Margaret and daughters Jackie Bartosz and Kristine Wilkinson. His funeral mass will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 300 Malabar Road SE, Palm Bay. He will be interred at 1:00 p.m. at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 US Highway 1, Mims, FL. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, 724-2224. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019