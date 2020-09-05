George F. Hennessy
Melbourne - George F. Hennessy, 86, born in Danvers, Minnesota passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was an Engineer with Radiation and Harris Corp. and later retired from Bendix Corp.
George is survived by his son, Michael Hennessy; daughters Tammy Miller and Lisa (Dan) Gemmill; grandchildren, Dathan Miller, Aaron Miller and Sarah (Pedro) Maceda. 7 great-grandchildren, sister, Beatrice Pearson and special friend, Judy Walker. Service will be on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at Faith Lutheran Church of Viera.
Please consider a donation to Helen's House at www.citarescuemission.org/helens-house
