George Jansen
Palm Bay - George Jansen, age 102 of Palm Bay passed peacefully on December 11, 2019. Born in Blue Island, IL on November 29, 1917, George was raised in Grand Haven, MI where he met his wife, Marie Garnaat Jansen.
He is predeceased by his wife and survived by his two daughters, Connie (Orville) Hunt, Sherry (Larry) Sietsma and son, John (Donna), 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
In 1960, George moved his family to Palm Bay, FL where he owned the Tastee-Freeze and later became an exterminator, retiring at age 74. After "retiring," he had a lawn mowing business until age 90. His hobbies were jig-saw puzzles and wood working. He was a founding member of Grace Bible church and served the Lord in many capacities.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Grace Bible Church, 3620 Bayside Lakes Blvd. SE, Palm Bay, FL 32909 or C.I.T.A. Missions, 2330 Johnny Ellison Dr., Melbourne, FL 32901.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Dec. 14, 2019