George Leland "Speedy" Harrell
Rockledge - George Leland "Speedy" Harrell, 91, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019.
Visitation and viewing will be on Sunday, April 28th from 1:30-3pm, funeral service begins at 3pm at Rockledge Presbyterian Church, 921 Rockledge Dr., Rockledge.
A Celebration of Life reception will be held at Merritt Island Moose Lodge, 3150 N Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island immediately following his service.
George will be laid to rest with US Army military honors at 10am on Monday, April 29th at Florida Memorial Gardens, 5950 US-1, Rockledge.
Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, 632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019