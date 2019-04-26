Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1286 S Us 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 632-1350
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Rockledge Presbyterian Church
921 Rockledge Dr
Rockledge, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Rockledge Presbyterian Church
921 Rockledge Dr.
Rockledge, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Merritt Island Moose Lodge
3150 N Courtenay Pkwy
Merritt Island, FL
View Map
Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Florida Memorial Gardens
5950 US-1
Rockledge, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Harrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Leland "Speedy" Harrell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George Leland "Speedy" Harrell Obituary
George Leland "Speedy" Harrell

Rockledge - George Leland "Speedy" Harrell, 91, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019.

Visitation and viewing will be on Sunday, April 28th from 1:30-3pm, funeral service begins at 3pm at Rockledge Presbyterian Church, 921 Rockledge Dr., Rockledge.

A Celebration of Life reception will be held at Merritt Island Moose Lodge, 3150 N Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island immediately following his service.

George will be laid to rest with US Army military honors at 10am on Monday, April 29th at Florida Memorial Gardens, 5950 US-1, Rockledge.

Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, 632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
Download Now