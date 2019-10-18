|
George Marks Ammon
Indian Harbour Beach - George Marks Ammon, 88, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. A Brevard County resident since 1969, George was born in Reading, PA on January 21, 1931 to the late Matthias E. and Elsie L. (Marks) Ammon. He was a US Navy veteran, a graduate of Milwaukee School of Engineering and received his Masters degree in Engineering from FIT. He was an electrical engineer and manager at Harris and a member of their Toastmasters club. He was active with many local associations including the Satellite Beach Police Volunteer Citizen on Patrol for 25 years and a member of the Banana River Sail & Power Squadron. He was a member of Trinity Wellsprings Church. His family includes his current wife, Marion Kutz, a son David, a daughter and son in law, Eileen and Phil Shores, a grandson Shawn Shores (Brittany) and four great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife of 49 years Elizabeth C. Ammon and a grandson, Mark Shores. Viewing will be on Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 1001 South Hickory Street, Melbourne. Interment in Pennsylvania will take place at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any kidney or heart related charities. Condolences at www.afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019