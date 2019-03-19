GEORGE MITCHELL ROSE



Merritt Island - George Mitchell Rose passed away peacefully at his home on March 15, 2019, with his wife, Anne, by his side.



George was born in Fall River, MA, to George C. and Mary C. (Sullivan) Rose, on May 3, 1937. He attended De La Salle Academy in Newport, RI, prior to graduating from Providence College. George earned a double Master's Degree in Administration and Administration, Special Education from Bridgewater State College and Boston University, respectively. He achieved the position of Administrative Assistant Superintendent of the Johnston, RI School District.



Joining the U.S. Army in 1959, he was a graduate of the RI Officer's Candidate School, Class No.6, where he was recognized as an outstanding candidate. He served in the RI National Guard, 1st Lt. Combat Engineer, and was honorably discharged.



His outgoing personality and genuine interest in people naturally steered him into his successful Real Estate Sales, Development and Marketing career, beginning in New Hampshire. He was an Independent Broker in Concord, as well as a Consultant and Director of Marketing at several large luxury developments throughout New England.



A devout Catholic, George lived one day at a time. An avid golfer, he also loved being near the water, where he found peace. He loved swimming and exploring countless beaches. He was a world traveler, enjoying fabulous journeys with his Anne by his side. He was particularly fond of cruising and made several trans-Atlantic voyages.



First and foremost was his love of family and friends. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 34 years, Anne; his children of whom he was so proud, son, Michael (Melinda) of East Hampton, CT; and daughter, Nicole (Merlin Greene) of Tempe, AZ; and 5 beloved grandchildren that were the absolute joy of his life, Braeden, Morgan and Meagan Rose; and Taryn and Aislynn Greene. George is also survived by sister, Suzanne (John Brennan) of Newport, RI and brother, Joseph (Martha) of Portsmouth, RI. He was predeceased by brother, James.



Visitation is on Friday, March 22, from 12:30 to 1:30 pm at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 1940 N. Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow. Private interment will be held at a later date in Newport, RI. The family would like to extend their profound gratitude to Health First Hospice for the care, compassion, and support that was provided by the nursing staff. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Health First Hospice of Merritt Island.