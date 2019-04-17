|
|
George Neven
Mims - George "Dutch" Neven, Jr. passed on to our Savior's care on January 29, 2019. Born on April 30, 1929 in New York City, the eldest son of Kathe and George Neven. George graduated from Chatham High School, NY in 1947, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he was trained as an Aerial Photographer's Mate. While stationed in Seattle, WA he met and married Sharon Marie McCoy of Valley City, ND on January 29, 1949. They welcomed five children into their family, Erik, Christopher, Candace, Lisa, and Lance. Upon separation from Naval Service, George moved his family to Titusville to take a position with various contractors working for NASA photo-documenting the technological and human achievements of the U.S. space program from 1957 to 1992. George also served in the Navy Reserves for over 20 years and retired at the rank of Chief Warrant Officer (CWO4).
George was a dedicated father and community member participating in many Titusville associations and activities. In 1967, he opened his own photographic studio in Titusville. George enjoyed many years of service as a Master Mason, Scottish Rite, York Rite, Royal Arch, Knights Templar, Tall Cedars, and Azan Shriners, achieving a 33rd degree. After the loss of his wife in 2006, he married his high school sweetheart, Beth Tompkins in 2007. Both George and Beth were very active members of the Mims United Methodist Church. George was preceded in death by his son, Erik; mother, Kathe; father, George Sr.; brothers Robert and Alfred; and wife Sharon. He is survived by his wife Beth, children Christopher (Cynthia), Candace Adamick, Lisa Neven-Godwin (Robert), Lance (Vicky), 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; Beth's daughters, Cindy and Maren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Mims United Methodist Church [3302 Green St, Mims, Fl 32754] or the Scottish Rite Foundation [PO Box 5736, Winter Park, Fl 32793-5736]. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 17, 2019