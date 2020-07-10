1/1
George Poole Atkins Jr.
George Poole Atkins, Jr.

Melbourne - Died peacefully at home after a long bout with cancer surrounded by his loving family on the 4th of July 2020 in Melbourne, Florida. He is preceded in death by his parents George Poole Atkins ( 1893-1948) Margaret Rebecca (nee Covington) Atkins (1905-1936) After the death of his mother George was raised by his Aunt Narvelle (nee Covington) Edmiston, her daughter Mary Edmiston, stepson Fred Edmiston and her husband Edward Edmiston. He was a graduate of Mississippi State University and a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. George was a Veteran of the US Army. He had a long and distinguished career at the Kennedy Space Center with his last position being that of a Test Conductor for the Shuttle Program. George enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was an avid card player and traveled extensively. George is survived by his wife Ann (nee Andersen) Atkins of 22 years. Three adult children Tracey Guffey, George Atkins III, Sharyn Hall including seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He also leaves behind three adult step children, David Bushing, Dawn Oldenberg, Dori Hrnciar. A memorial service is being held at 1:30 p.m. on 18 July 2020 at Suntree United Methodists Church in Melbourne Florida. All attendees are required to wear a mask. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 321-724-2222.




Published in FloridaToday from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
