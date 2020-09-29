George R. Freeman
Melbourne - Lt. Colonel George R. Freeman, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 27th, at the age of 91. He was a USAF pilot and flew 10 different aircraft in his 25 years of service to our country. He retired and worked as Chief of Range Safety at Patrick AFB and the Kennedy Space Center and worked with the astronauts on all of the Apollo missions launched on Saturn V missiles. He was a wonderful husband, brother, uncle, father, grandfather and great - grandfather. He is missed terribly by family and friends already but all know he is with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and embraced by his loving family who went before him. Please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/rockledge-fl/george-freeman-9379934
for full obituary details.