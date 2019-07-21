Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church of Melbourne.
George "Red" Roberts


1929 - 2019
George "Red" Roberts Obituary
George "Red" Roberts

Melbourne, FL - George Ervin "Red" Roberts, 90, of Melbourne, FL passed away on Monday July 1, 2019 in Palm Bay. He was a retired Electrical Engineer and a member of the Back Country Fly Fishing Club. He was an avid fly fisherman and enjoyed tying flies.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years Mary Jacobus Roberts, sons, Patrick Ervin and Timothy Dale (Holly), sister, Betty Vermilya. He was predeceased by his brother, Grover. A memorial service will be Saturday July 27th at 2:00pm in the First United Methodist Church of Melbourne.

Donations in his memory may be made to The Brevard Zoo.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 21, 2019
