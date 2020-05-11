George T. Ziegler Sr.



Palm Bay - George T. Ziegler, Sr. 92, of Palm Bay, FL., passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was born on April 22, 1928 in Long Island, New York.



He retired as a Police Detective in Norwalk, Connecticut.



George survived his wife of 71 years Gladys J. Ziegler; son Edward (Marsha) Ziegler; son George Ziegler; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and his brother, Fred Ziegler.



He preceded in death by his daughter Violet Gardella.



Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay 321-724-2224.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store