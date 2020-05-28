George Taylor Sr.
1950 - 2020
George Taylor, Sr.

Mims, FL - George Lee Taylor, Sr., 70, of Mims, FL passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born in Oak Hill, West Virginia on May 6, 1950, George moved to Florida around 1960. After high school, George served in the United States Army from 1967 to 1971 as a Paratrooper with the 173rd Airborne Brigade during the Vietnam War. George served honorably and earned a Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Combat Infantry Badge.

After returning from war, George found his passion and mission in life helping veterans. He used his voice and fought tirelessly to address the needs of veterans, more specifically, homeless veterans. George spent decades going into the woods to find homeless camps and helping homeless veterans get the care and housing they deserve. George founded National Veterans Homeless Support (NVHS) in 2008. In the last decade, it is estimated he helped reduce the homeless veteran population in Brevard County 90%. He will be remembered fondly as a pillar in his community and the kind man in the black cowboy hat.

George is survived by his wife, Jan; two sons: George and Donny; three daughters: Michelle, Beth, and Nikki; three brothers: Frank, Roger and Jimmy; three sisters: Sandy, Tammy, and Peggy; and ten grandchildren: Germaine, Jasmine, Nicholas, Richard, Leelah, Maliyah, Aniyah, Preston, Landon, and Olivia.

Services will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at New Life Space Coast in Titusville with a visitation from 10:00-11:00AM and the service to follow at 11:00AM. He will be laid to rest with military honors at Brevard Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations in George's honor may be made to his organization for homeless veterans: nvhs.org




Published in FloridaToday from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
