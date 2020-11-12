1/
George Vanderwerken
George Vanderwerken

Titusville - George Vanderwerken, 87 of Titusville, died Tuesday November 10, 2020 at VITAS Hospice in Rockledge. George was born in Fenner, New York. He moved to Orlando in 1962 and then to Titusville in 1970. George was a DAV veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. George was a machinist employed by FPL. He loved hunting, fishing, camping and hiking. George served as a Deacon at First Baptist Church of Mims.

George is survived by his wife of 68 years June, his son Ronald and wife Brenda, his daughters Sharon and Brenda, his son Daniel, his four granchildren and two great grandsons.

Services will be held at 3pm Sunday November 15, 2020 at North Brevard Funeral Home. Graveside with military honors will be at 11am Monday November 16, 2020 at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery.




Published in FloridaToday from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
