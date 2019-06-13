|
|
George W. Papp
Melbourne - George W. Papp passed from this earth on June 10, 2019 at the age of 87 - far too soon, if you ask us. George was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. George is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Marilyn; two sons, Bill and Dave; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. George was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Peter and Vera, and later moved to Warren, Ohio. That's where he met and married the love of his life and started his family. He proudly served his country during The Korean War. Afterward, he passed the CPA exam, graduated from The Youngstown University, and joined a local accounting firm. He quickly rose to become managing partner of Packer Thomas and enjoyed a successful, rewarding career. Anything he wanted to do, he did - and he did it well. George was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing and loved the game of golf. As a past president of Rotary Club of Warren, a distinguished Paul Harris Fellow, a past president of the Mahoning Valley Chapter of Ohio CPAs, and a member of the American Institute of CPAs, he always focused on service and work. However, taking care of his family was of utmost importance. He loved us and we loved him, more than words can say. He was an inspiring role model - whip smart, hard-working and a darn funny guy. George and Marilyn also loved throwing extravagant parties for friends, traveling the world and living life to the fullest. Proud to be an American, George greatly loved his country, proudly displaying the American Flag in the front yard. George took an early retirement to enjoy golfing in Florida. He even made a few hole-in-ones. Bored not working, he went back to school at age 70 and took up real estate investment. He then enjoyed a long, healthy and happy retirement filled with quality time with family, golf, and his work in real estate. George is missed tremendously by all who knew him. We're finding comfort knowing he's now resting comfortably in the hands of Jesus.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11AM at Pineda Presbyterian Church, 5650 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne, FL 32940.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 13, 2019