George W. Rubel
Palm Bay - George W. Rubel, age 90, passed away surrounded by his loving family at his home in Palm Bay, FL on Thursday, November 7, 2019. George was born on February 7, 1929 in Austin, MN.
George was preceded in death by his wife Marie Rubel of Darmstadt, Germany, and his son Harald Rubel (survived wife: Gilda and 2 grandchildren). He is survived by his children Tony Rubel, 3 children; Curtis Rubel; Michael Rubel, 2 children; Clyde Rubel, 3 children; and Danny Rubel.
George is a veteran of the Korean War. He served 21 years with distinction in the United States Air Force. Following his military retirement, he worked at Harris Corporation in Palm Bay where he had retired after 20 years.
Services will be held Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 5330 Babcock St NE, Palm Bay, FL viewing at 12pm, mass at 1pm, followed by burial at Florida Memorial Gardens, 5950 US-1, Rockledge, FL.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019