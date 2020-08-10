1/
Georgette Tschuschke Traina
Georgette Tschuschke Traina

Barefoot Bay - Georgette Tschuschke Traina, 86,of Barefoot Bay, Florida, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born on March 15, 1934 in Hollis Queens, NY. She is survived by her son Walter (Lisa) Dahlem; two granddaughters; three sisters and one brother.

Calling hours on Thursday August 20, 2020 from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. followed by a funeral service at Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care 950 Malabar Rd. SE Palm Bay, FL. Interment after service at Florida National Cemetery at 2 P.M. Condolences at afcfcare.com




Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
950 Malabar Rd Se
Palm Bay, FL 32907
(321) 724-2224
