Beach Funeral Home-West
4999 N. Wickham Rd.
Melbourne, FL 32940
(321) 751-6012
Georgette Walsh Diaz

Georgette Walsh Diaz Obituary
Georgette Walsh Diaz

Melbourne - Georgette Eleanora Walsh Diaz, née Hurubean, died peacefully in her 90th year on January 10, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born on January, 25, 1930 in Sighisoara, Romania, to Eleanora Coman and George Hurubean in the province of Transylvania. She had five siblings and is survived by John Hurubean of Munster, IN; and Silvia Hurubean Maftei of Sighisoara. Her celebration of life service is January 18 at 3 p.m., Beach Funeral Home, 4999 N. Wickham Rd., Melbourne, FL.

Georgette was a municipal Chief Procurement Officer who was married to Edward H. Walsh, Jr., from 1951 until his death in 1981. They resided in Lake Co. (Miller Beach, IN). They had 3 daughters: Georgette "Gigi" Walsh (Mr. R. Jeffrey) Godwin of Rockville, MD; Katherine Walsh (Dr. Philip J.A.) Ryan of Shepherdstown, WV; and Nora A. Walsh of Rockville, MD; and 7 grandchildren: Christopher, Ross, and Hillary Godwin; Lindsay and Elliott Ryan; and Sydney and Stephen Salgado. Georgette is the subject of a documentary, "Here and Back Again, the Story of Georgette Walsh Diaz" on Vimeo. Georgette was married to Peter Diaz ((Major USAF Ret.) in 1994.

Donations may be made in her name to Planned Parenthood.

Online condolences may be made at beachfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
