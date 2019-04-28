|
Georgia B. Smith
West Melbourne - Georgia B. Smith, 102 was born in Macclenny, Florida and passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Georgia was a charter member of Central Baptist Church and a 65 year Member of the OES Chapter #106 Melbourne. She was a former Pink Lady at Brevard Hospital and later Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Georgia is survived by her son, William E. Smith; niece, Noraetta Woodard; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2 from 1 until 2 pm at Brownlie-Maxwell Chapel with a service to follow at 2:00 PM. brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 28, 2019