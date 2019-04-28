Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia B. Smith


1916 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Georgia B. Smith Obituary
Georgia B. Smith

West Melbourne - Georgia B. Smith, 102 was born in Macclenny, Florida and passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Georgia was a charter member of Central Baptist Church and a 65 year Member of the OES Chapter #106 Melbourne. She was a former Pink Lady at Brevard Hospital and later Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Georgia is survived by her son, William E. Smith; niece, Noraetta Woodard; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2 from 1 until 2 pm at Brownlie-Maxwell Chapel with a service to follow at 2:00 PM. brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now