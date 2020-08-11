1/1
Georgiana Widdis "Georgie" Russo
Georgiana "Georgie" Widdis Russo

Cocoa Beach - Georgiana "Georgie" Widdis Russo, 94, Cocoa Beach, Fl. passed away peacefully August 7, 2020. Georgiana was born April 29, 1926 in Long Branch, NJ, to the late Harry J. Widdis and Marion V. Reynolds. She earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from NJ State Teachers College in 1947 and was an elementary school teacher for several years. She was married to the love of her life, James F. Russo, Sr. for 60 years. In 1958, the family moved to Cocoa Beach where her husband was employed by NASA in the space program. Georgie loved the beautiful Florida weather, waters, and landscapes and later in life traveled the world with her husband. She will be remembered by her children as intelligent and loving and one who sacrificed for and focused her life around her family, providing loving counsel whenever needed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, sisters, husband, and grandson, Eric Luther. She is survived by her daughters, Georgiana (Gigi) Shehee, Rose Rosanelli, and Donna Luther, sons; James (JR) Russo and wife, Denise, and Richard Russo; grandchildren; James (Jamie) Russo, Damien Russo, Ryan Goodwin, Cory Salgado, and Laura Balderas, two great grandchildren and dear family friend, Monique Merrow.

Funeral services will be held at Our Saviour Catholic Church Saturday, August 15 at 1:00 P.M. with interment to follow at Florida Memorial Gardens. You may sign Mrs. Russo's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com




Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
101 North Brevard Avenue
Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
(321) 784-0116
