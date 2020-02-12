Services
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Ave.
Titusville, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Ave.
Titusville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Hughes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Hughes Obituary
Gerald Hughes

Titusville - Jerry Hughes, age 58, of Titusville FL, passed away Saturday afternoon February 8, 2020, surrounded by family. Jerry is survived by his wife, Denise, son, Christopher (Samantha) Hughes, daughters, Ashley Hughes and Michelle (Jonathan) Warner, mother, Sherry (Jan) Ferguson, brother, Carl (Janice) Hughes, sister, Sandy Hughes, and nephew, Jackson Schwerdt, along with many extended family members and pets. Jerry was a loving father, husband, and friend- especially if you enjoy a good laugh.

In memorial of Jerry's life, there will be a viewing on Friday, February 14, from 5-7 pm and service on Saturday, February 15, at 3 pm, at North Brevard Funeral Home, 1450 Norwood Ave., Titusville, FL., 32796. The family asks that flowers be sent directly to North Brevard Funeral Home. For more options and information, please see full online obituary at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -