Gerald Hughes
Titusville - Jerry Hughes, age 58, of Titusville FL, passed away Saturday afternoon February 8, 2020, surrounded by family. Jerry is survived by his wife, Denise, son, Christopher (Samantha) Hughes, daughters, Ashley Hughes and Michelle (Jonathan) Warner, mother, Sherry (Jan) Ferguson, brother, Carl (Janice) Hughes, sister, Sandy Hughes, and nephew, Jackson Schwerdt, along with many extended family members and pets. Jerry was a loving father, husband, and friend- especially if you enjoy a good laugh.
In memorial of Jerry's life, there will be a viewing on Friday, February 14, from 5-7 pm and service on Saturday, February 15, at 3 pm, at North Brevard Funeral Home, 1450 Norwood Ave., Titusville, FL., 32796. The family asks that flowers be sent directly to North Brevard Funeral Home. For more options and information, please see full online obituary at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020