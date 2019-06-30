Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Gerald W. Hall Obituary
Gerald W. Hall

- - Gerald W. Hall passed away on June 17, 2019 at the age of 93 joining Jean, his wife of 65 years, in Heaven. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 7, from 1:30-2 pm with a celebration of life to follow at Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home in Melbourne, FL. Email [email protected] or visit Brownliemaxwell.com to read the Hall Family Memorial Times, a newspaper style memoir written in his honor. In lieu of flowers, please email stories of his life and times.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 30, 2019
