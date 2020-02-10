Services
Geraldine Heller "Gerry" Raines

Geraldine Heller "Gerry" Raines Obituary
Geraldine "Gerry" Heller Raines

Cocoa Beach - Geraldine (Gerry) Heller Raines, 76, of Cocoa Beach passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020.

Gerry is survived by her husband William (Bill) Raines, daughter Dana Raines Webb (Dana, and yes that's correct), son Justin Phillip Raines, and brother Duncan N Bowen Jr.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Merritt Island Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Health First Foundation.

To see the full obituary, go to www.beckman-williamson.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
